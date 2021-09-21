Google Reportedly Plans to Expand New York City Office Presence

Google plans to buy a 1.3-million-square-foot waterfront office building in New York's Hudson Square neighborhood for $2.1 billion.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is reportedly planning to buy a former freight terminal in New York's Hudson Square neighborhood for $2.1 billion, early next year.

The move comes when companies are focusing on training employees for hybrid work as recurring pandemic variants keep formal return-to-office plans at bay.

The purchase of what's known as St. John’s Terminal is one of the most expensive commercial real estate deals since the pandemic started, The Wall Street Journal first reported, citing data company Real Capital Analytics.

To be sure, Google already leases the 1.3 million square feet-waterfront office building across from Pier 40, in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood. The company has an option to buy, which it said it plans to exercise in the first quarter.

Google has an office at 111 Eighth Avenue, also known as the Google Building. It is a full-block art-deco multiuse building located between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, and 15th and 16th Streets in the Chelsea neighborhood.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company had set an October return-to-office date while allowing workers to return to the office if they'd been vaccinated.

On Sept 1. Alphabet's Google said it was delaying plans to have workers return to the office until early January, amid a surge in infections from the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Tech giants including Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report have lifted demand for office space in Manhattan even as large financial firms have cut back.

As the pandemic bore down on New York, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report bought the former Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue from the co-working startup WeWork, reportedly paying $1.15 billion.

Amazon plans to occupy the property in 2023 and hire 2,000 white-collar workers in New York, The New York Times reported in August.

And Facebook clocked a $2 billion deal for the Farley building near Madison Square Garden, with the move-in date pegged for 2021.

The original four story structure at St. John's Terminal is being redeveloped into a 12-story office complex by Cookfox Architects.

The building is currently under construction and expected to open in mid-2023. The new design also includes a rooftop terrace and lots of green spaces.

