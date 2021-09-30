Google Reportedly Pushing to Reduce $5B EU Antitrust Fine

Google urged the General Court in Luxembourg to scrap or cut the record fine imposed by the EU.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google said Thursday that the $5 billion [4.34 billion euros] antitrust fine imposed by the European Union three years ago is based on "flawed calculations" as it continued its efforts to overturn the penalty.

The EU had levied the fine, saying that the search-and-advertising giant's Android operating system abused market competition.

Reuters reported that Google's legal counsel urged Europe's second-highest court to scrap or reduce what it said was not an appropriate penalty.

"The problem is not the headline-grabbing fine per se. The problem is how the Commission reached that figure," Google's legal counsel, Genevra Forwood said, according to a report by Reuters.

These remarks were made during a five-day hearing at the General Court in Luxembourg. That hearing is expected to conclude on Friday.

Forwood said there was no anticompetitive intent in Google's actions, nor could it have known that its conduct was abuse based on EU case law, as there was no precedent for it.

"So it was wrong for the Commission to impose any fine at all, let alone turn up the dials to reach its biggest fine ever," Forwood said.

To be sure, this amount is the largest penalty meted out to any company found to have breached EU antitrust rules.

"Even if this Court considers that a fine is appropriate, it would only be proper to turn the dials right down," she added.

The European Commission's lawyer, Anthony Dawes, said that the fine was just 4.5% of Google's revenue in 2017 versus a 10% cap allowed under EU rules.

EU authorities have found that Google had illegally leveraged the market power of Android. The argument: that the Mountain View, Calif., tech giant pushed makers of phones operating on Android into agreements that would distribute and expand the dominance of the Google search engine on mobile devices.

An investigation into contracts found ties between makers of Android-operated smartphones to the exclusive sale of its apps.

The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

Google in its defense has maintained that Android has boosted competition against Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report.

A decision regarding the $5 billion fine is likely to come next year, Reuters reported.

Shares of Alphabet at last check traded 0.2% lower at $2680.88.