Google Pushes Back Return to Office to September

Google will be delaying its plan for workers to return to the office from July to September as COVID-19 vaccines roll out.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google said on Sunday that it plans to have employees return to its offices in September, according to media reports.

The Oakland, Calif.-company was aiming to have its workers go back to the office in July before announcing its latest return date, according to The New York Times.

Google is experimenting with the idea of a “flexible workweek” once it is safe for employees to return to the office. That includes working at least three days a week in the office for “collaboration days,” and working for the remainder of the week from home, said Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in an email to staff.

“We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being,” Mr. Pichai wrote in an email obtained by The New York Times. “No company at our scale has ever created a fully hybrid work force model -- though a few are starting to test it -- so it will be interesting to try.”

The new work model may not apply to some Google employees, such as those who work with customers or employees at its data centers or labs for long hours.

The varying severity of the coronavirus in different countries also plays a factor in determining the flexibility of these work schedules.

Google recommends that employees take the coronavirus vaccine before returning to the office, but has not required it. The company said it is looking into opportunities in mid-to-late 2021 to help make Covid-19 vaccines available to its workers.

In March, Google told all its employees to start working from home and had set January, 2021 as the date to return to the office.

The tech giant said that it plans to implement new office designs in places with lower coronavirus risk. It plans to offer employees with options such as booking collaboration place for up to a dozen people, securing outdoor spaces for larger gatherings, and offering spaces to those who rather work in quiet places according to The New York Times.

Separately, on Monday morning, Alphabet suffered what appeared to be an international outage of its key online services, with reported failures in logging onto Gmail and accessing YouTube.

The outage, which Downdetector said began around 6:56 am Eastern time, has been reported in both North America, Europe and India. Users attempting to log onto the services, as well as Google Drive, were met with messages saying “something went wrong” and “there was an error. Please Try again later. That’s all we know.”

Google shares were rising 0.43% to $1,782.37 in morning trading Monday. Shares have risen about 25% over the last six months.

