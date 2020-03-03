Alphabet's Google Pulls the Plug on Cloud Conference

Alphabet's Google is the latest company to cancel a large gathering over concerns about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On the heels of other major tech firms, Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google is canceling an upcoming conference over the coronavirus.

On Monday, the company wrote in an email to attendees that it won't be holding the in-person Cloud Next conference, which was scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco. Instead, it will host a digital version of the event on the same dates.

The conference, which is focused on Google Cloud, had been expected to draw 30,000 attendees.

Earlier in the day, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report said it was canceling GTC, an annual developer event in San Jose. Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) - Get Report also said it will convert its Summit conference, which had been scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas, to an online event.

Days ago, Facebook (FB) - Get Report also cancelled F8, its annual developer conference, which was to be held in San Jose.

Game Developers Conference, which was originally slated for later this month in San Francisco, has also been indefinitely postponed after Sony, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and other participants pulled out over coronavirus concerns.

Northern California is home to several of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Other firms, such as Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, have moved to bar most business travel within the U.S. as a precautionary measure.

Alphabet, Nvidia, Salesforce and Microsoft are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.