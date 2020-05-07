Google Parent's Sidewalk Labs Pulls Plug on Toronto Waterfront Quayside Project

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report subsidiary Sidewalk Labs said Thursday that it is abandoning its plan to transform a portion of Toronto's waterfront district into a high tech utopia due to "economic uncertainty" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sidewalk Labs CEO Daniel Doctoroff made the announcement about the project, which would have created a high-tech community on a mostly vacant area of an industrial waterfront location called Quayside.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet were up nearly 2% to $1,372.77

"For the last two-and-a-half years, we have been passionate about making Quayside happen," Doctoroff said in a blog post. "But as unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the 12-acre project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan we had developed together with Waterfront Toronto to build a truly inclusive, sustainable community."

Doctoroff, a former New York City deputy mayor, added that "while we won’t be pursuing this particular project, the current health emergency makes us feel even more strongly about the importance of reimagining cities for the future."

Sidewalk Labs had at times planned to spend $1.3 billion on mass timber housing, heated and illuminated sidewalks, and public Wi-Fi, as well as cameras and other sensors.

The project stirred up controversy, as opponents raised concerns over privacy, data ownership and whether the Quayside servers would be in the U.S. or Canada, according to the Toronto Star.

Waterfront Toronto, the nonprofit, government-appointed partner on the project, said in a statement that "while this is not the outcome we had hoped for, Waterfront Toronto offers thanks and appreciation to Sidewalk Labs for its vision, effort, and the many commitments that both the company and its employees have made to the future of Toronto."