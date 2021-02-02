TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Google Parent Alphabet Jumps Following Another Blowout Quarter

Google parent Alphabet topped analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates in the fourth quarter.
Author:
Publish date:

Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report jumped after hours Tuesday after the search, advertising and cloud-technology giant reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. 

The Mountain View, Calif., company reported earnings of $22.30 a share on revenue of $56.9 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $15.90 a share on revenue of $53.13 billion.

The results reflect particularly the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a statement.   

Alphabet shares at last check jumped 5.6% to $2,026. They closed the regular Tuesday trading session up 1.4% at $1,919. 

Alphabet said it was separating into three reporting segments going forward: services, cloud, and what it called other bets.

Services was by far Google's biggest revenue generator, with $52.9 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter. Cloud revenue for the quarter was $3.8 billion. Other bets generated $196 million in revenue. 

The company also said that a change in the assessment of the shelf life of its servers and network equipment to four years from three years will save the company about $2.1 billion in fiscal 2021. 

TheStreet's Jim Cramer had called Alphabet's third-quarter results the best he'd ever seen after its report of earnings of $11.25 billion, or $16.40 a share, on revenue of $46.17 billion. 

Alphabet is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Learn more now.

Raytheon Technologies Lead
INVESTING

CoreLogic, DraftKings, Raytheon: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
MARKETS

Stocks Rally Ahead of Tech Reports; Bezos Set to Step Down as Amazon CEO

1. Jeff Bezos
INVESTING

Amazon Announces Jeff Bezos Will Step Down as CEO in Q3

Palo Alto Networks CEO Probably Just Revealed Why His Stock Is Up More Than 15% Inside a Month
INVESTING

Palo Alto Networks Up; Credit Suisse Sees Higher Cybersecurity Outlays

Planters Mr. Peanut Lead
INVESTING

Kraft Heinz Reportedly Near $3B Deal to Sell Planters to Hormel

Joe Biden Banks Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Bank Stocks Have Gotten a Boost From Biden, But Will It Continue?

Immunovant Lead
INVESTING

Immunovant Tumbles After Halting Eye-Drug Trial

Exxon Mobil
INVESTING

Is Exxon Mobil a Buy on Earnings?