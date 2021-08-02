Google Switches From Qualcomm Chip to Its Own on New Smartphones

The phones will contain “Google Tensor, the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel,” the company tweeted.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google announced two new smart phones that will debut this fall and will include Google’s own semiconductors.

In the past, Google used chips from Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report.

The Pixel6 and the Pixel6 Pro will contain “Google Tensor, the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel,” the company tweeted.

“The highlight of Tensor is that it can process Google’s most powerful artificial intelligence and machine learnings models directly on Pixel6. You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and many other Pixel 6 features.”

Leading smart phone sellers Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Samsung Electronics also design their own processors.

As for speech, “Speech recognition is another foundational technology where you will see a huge improvement in Pixel6,” Google said. “Google Tensor allows us to make big leaps in voice commands, translation, captioning & dictation.”

And on the security front, “Pixel6 is built with the most layers of hardware security in any phone, based on count of separate hardware security layers.”

Alphabet stock traded at $2,692.58, barely changed at last check, and has jumped 42% over the past six months amid strong financial performance.

Google worked on the Tensor chip for four years, and Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai labeled it the “biggest innovation in Pixel we’ve made to date.”

In other Alphabet news, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer explained why he likes the stock last week.

Also last week, Alphabet reported strong second-quarter results that lapped the company's results from a year ago and topped analyst estimates. Alphabet’s revenue jumped 62% to $61.9 billion.

