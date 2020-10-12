Google Launches New Nest Thermostat for More Energy Savings

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat uses apps to control heating and cooling systems in homes while conserving more energy.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report launched its latest Nest Thermostat, which monitors heating and cooling systems and can be controlled from anywhere via the Google Home app, Google Assistant, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Alexa, or other smart devices.

Using the Soli technology for motion sensing and a user’s phone location, the Nest Thermostat will prevent unnecessary heating or cooling by setting itself to an Eco temperature, the company said in a statement.

Nest Thermostat also monitors heating and cooling systems and ensures that an HVAC system is running smoothly.



The Google Home app feature Quick Schedule lets users set custom temperatures for different times and days.

It also alerts users through the Home app or email when something is not right, enabling them to schedule a technician visit through the Mountain View, Calif., search and tech giant's partner Handy.

This feature will be available later this month through eligible Nest thermostats in the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, with the Savings Finder, the Nest Thermostat could tweak temperature-change schedules. For example, a small change to the sleep temperature may be suggested to a user through the Home app to save more energy.

The new Nest Thermostat is list-priced at $129 in the U.S. and will help individuals save energy by using

Users can find out if Nest Thermostat is compatible with their homes by looking into the Compatibility Checker found online on Google Store.

Made of recycled materials, the Nest Thermostat also comes with a $15 Trim Kit to cover imperfections on walls as users remove their old thermostats.