Alphabet and Intel Team Up on 5G Cloud Communication

Alphabet and Intel are looking to help cloud communication service providers make a smoother transition to 5G.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google and chipmaker Intel (INTC) - Get Report are teaming up to help accelerate 5G network transformation for cloud communications service providers, Google announced Tuesday.

Google Cloud will work with Intel to develop reference architectures and integrated solutions that can help cloud providers roll out their 5G and edge networks faster.

"[By] partnering across the telecommunications stack, we can decrease the cost and time-to-market needed for the telecommunications industry to shift to cloud-native 5G, and open new lines of business for communications service providers as they deliver cloud-native 5G for enterprises,” Google's vice president and general manager of networking, Shailesh Shukla, said in a blog post.

Shukla identified vRan, as a key ingredient for 5G. VRan is a new technology designed to replace older radio access networks that are powered by antennas and base stations responsible for providing connectivity to users.

VRAN improves 5G performance and spectral efficiency, while enabling better cost efficiencies and more flexible deployment models, Shukla said.

Google will combine its Google Anthos hybrid application development platform with Intel's FlexRan software and Open Network Edge Service Software. The vRAN solutions will incorporate Intel's Data Plane Development Kit and hardware infrastructure based on Intel Xeon processors.

"As communications service providers build out their cloud infrastructure, our efforts with Google Cloud and the broader ecosystem will help them deliver agile, scalable solutions for emerging 5G and edge use cases,” said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel’s network platforms group.

Google shares at last check were down 1.5% to $2,023.90. Intel shares fell 1.1% to $60.06.

