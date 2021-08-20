Cerner Taps Google Health Chief David Feinberg as New CEO

Google Health (GOOGL) - Get Report head David Feinberg is leaving the company to become chief executive of electronic medical records provider Cerner (CERN) - Get Report.

Cerner, North Kansas City, Mo., says that starting Oct. 1 Feinberg succeeds Brent Shafer, who had said he planned to transition to the board. He'd been chairman and CEO.

Feinberg has technology experience, industry expertise and a track record of "leading and innovating programs to improve patient care," said Mitch Daniels, Cerner's chairman.

Feinberg, 59, has served as vice president of Google Health. Prior to his tenure at Google, Feinberg served as president and CEO of Geisinger Health, the Danville, Pa., health-care provider.

Cerner's board also said it would separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

Google Health is the spearhead for Alphabet's push into health care, with technology and initiatives underway to bring products to market.

Academy Sports Charts See Further Correction: Real Money's Bruce Kamich

"Google deeply believes in the power of technology to improve health and wellness, and we have increased our health investments across the company,” Google said in a statement.

Google Health, which has more than 500 employees, has not yet named a successor for Feinberg.

Feinberg had reported to Senior Vice President Jeff Dean, who is in charge of AI. research and development, according to a February 2020 CNBC report.

At last check shares of Cerner were rising 0.2% to $79.76.