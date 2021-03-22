TheStreet
Google's Head of Payments Leaving After 15 Years at Firm

Caesar Sengupta is a senior executive at Google who heads the company's payments platform and its 'Next Billon Users' initiative.
Caesar Sengupta, a Google senior executive and its head of payments, announced Monday he is leaving the company after 15 years to pursue his own venture. 

Sengupta has been head of the Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report subsidiary's payments platform, as well as of its "Next Billion Users" initiative.

"My time at Google has never been a job for me, and I’ve been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to start and work on products that have positively impacted millions of people’s everyday lives," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn Monday. 

Sengupta was one of the key people involved in the launch and success of Google Pay in India, and helped relaunch the payment app in the U.S. and Singaporedsddddddd. Google Pay, whose capabilities were expanded in November, now has over 150 million across 30 countries. 

April 30 will be Sengupta's last day at the company, but he has not decided what his next move will be, according to Monday's post. 

"At this point my priority is to ensure that we keep executing brilliantly with minimal disruption. I know that you all have the steadfast support of our leadership, who are confident in the strategic importance of Payments and [the Next Billion Users initiative]," Sengupta wrote. "I can't wait to see our collective vision come to life in the months and years ahead as I cheer for you all from afar."

Alphabet shares were up 0.2% to $2,030.69 per share on Monday. 

