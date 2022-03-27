Google Has a Mysterious Project That Raises Many Questions

The internet giant appears to be working on a mysterious project that could irritate crypto fans.

Of all the giants of Silicon Valley, it is undoubtedly the most discreet.

We often only hear about them when there is an investigation by regulators into their practices or a complaint from employees. We are obviously talking about Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report. Yet the Mountain View, Calif.-based group reaches millions of people a day around the world.

While its rivals make raucous announcements about their investments in the metaverse, Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai have kept a low profile. But things will probably change quite quickly.

The internet giant has discreetly and silently filed trademark related to a very mysterious project. This project is called “Non-Fungible Planet”. “Non-fungible” relates to items that cannot be replaced.

Crypto fans will no doubt be quick to think that this project is crypto-related because there is non-fungible, which is clearly reminiscent of non-fungible tokens. NFTs are a way of owning a piece of digital content, be that a photo or a GIF

Unfortunately for the crypto sphere reading the trademark application, the project has nothing to do with NFTs. This project seems to be about climate change education.

Non-Fungible Planet

Google explains that this trademark has different purposes.

First "to providing information in the areas of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts," the company said in the application.

The project also aims to "promoting the interests of people concerned with environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts."

To achieve this, Google says it wants to set up a specialized website dedicated to environmental issues.

"Providing a website promoting awareness of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts," the company said.

Google warns that this is an economic opportunity because the group intends to use this project for commercial purposes.

"The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services," the company wrote.

Google therefore intends to use "entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable playback of curated video playlists via the internet and other communications networks."

The firm is also planning to provide "online non-downloadable videos featuring information in the fields of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, reducing carbon footprints, environmental issues and sustainability efforts."

The application was filed on March 21. Google does not say when the firm intends to put all this in place.

Will Google Force YouTube to Abandon NFTs?

This Google trademark is surprising because it appears as a thinly veiled criticism of NFTs, whose environmental footprint is quite critical. NFTs are created or minted on the ethereum blockchain, which uses the famous proof-of-work algorithm mechanism to validate transactions. Proof-of-work consumes a lot of electricity.

But ethereum plans to transition to proof-of-stake, another validation mechanism which uses much less energy, according to its advocates.

In addition, YouTube, the subsidiary of Google, recently announced that it is it is exploring features for its video creators to capitalize on digital items. The company is losing talents to a company focused on the metaverse, a virtual world in which we will interact socially with others through avatars.

Ryan Wyatt, YouTube's head of gaming, left in January to join Polygon Technology, a company in the Web3 space 9 (next iteration of internet), where he will lead the Polygon Studios division.

"We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube,” CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a letter on January 25.

Google does not mention Youtube projects in the NFT space at all. But it is difficult to see how to reconcile subtly criticizing NFTs and proposing them.

Meanwhile, its direct rivals like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, formerly Facebook, is ramping up in the crypto galaxy - metaverse, web3, NFTs