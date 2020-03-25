Google Extends Contracts for Some Temporary Staff by 60 Days

Google is extending by 60 days the contracts of temporary staffers whose postings were scheduled to end between mid-March and mid-May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Google is extending by 60 days the contracts of temporary staffers whose postings were scheduled to end between mid-March and mid-May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"To support our temporary workforce during this time, Google is extending the assignments of all temporary staff who have contracts that are scheduled to end from March 20, 2020 through May 15, 2020," a company spokesperson said in an email. "Instead, we will automatically extend temporary assignments for 60 days from their original end dates. This includes assignments that have reached their two-year length-of-service, where legally allowed."

The spokesperson added that "we contract with temporary staffing companies when we need to cover short-term leaves, when we have spikes in business needs, or when we need to quickly incubate special projects."

"Such temporary staff account for about 3% of our overall workforce," the spokesperson said.

Google parent Alphabet has been pressured by contract employees who have petitioned for better treatment amid the coronavirus outbreak.



CNBC said some temporary staff circulated an internal memo with a list of demands, including better protections for contract workers after many of them were still being asked to come into the office.

Google has told all its North American employees to stay home until at least April 10, but , contractors have complained that they were still being asked to come into the office.

Google recently canceled I/O, its annual developer event, over health and safety concerns.

The company said in a statement on Friday that it would not be holding the event, which had been scheduled for mid-May and typically draws thousands of attendees.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report at last check were off 3.7% at $1,088.72.