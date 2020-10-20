Google Faces Formal DoJ Antitrust Filing Tuesday - Reports - TheStreet
Google Faces Formal DoJ Antitrust Filing Tuesday - Reports

Google could face its long-awaited antitrust challenge from the Justice Department later today, according to multiple media reports.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report shares slipped lower Tuesday amid reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is ready to bring its long-awaited antitrust case against the tech giant later this morning.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the DoJ will file its formal case later today, while Reuters noted that the agency has arranged an antitrust briefing at 9:45 am Eastern time, but makes no specific mention of the tech group. 

A Congressional report published earlier this month accused the group of favoring its own products in search results, a similar charged levied by competition authorities in Europe, and noted 'concern' with Google's increasing market share gains in cloud computing. 

Google also faces potential action from states attorneys general, lead by Texas AG Ken Paxton, that could focus on its search, advertising and android operating systems.

Google shares were marked 0.54% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $1,521.69 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a six month gain of 20% and a market value of just over $1 trillion.

Last year, EU antitrust regulators fined Alphabet $1.7 billion for unfairly restricting rivals from displaying ads on its platform via third parties using its AdSense tool.

Regulators said Google abused its market dominance by restricting third-party websites, such as newspapers, blogs and travel aggregators, from placing ads from Google's rivals.

Google was also fined a record $5 billion by European antitrust authorities in 2018 following a lengthy investigation into contracts that tie makers of android-operated smartphones to the exclusive sale of its apps.

That decision followed a €2.4 billion levy from Brussels for denying "other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate" in the market for price comparison searches on its website.

