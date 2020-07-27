Google Extends Work-From-Home Order Until Summer 2021: Report

Google is extending its work from home mandate for employees until at least July 2021, according to the WSJ.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report is extending its employee work from home mandate until at least next July, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Google is one of the first large tech companies to extend its work from home orders so late for its more than 200,000 employees, the Journal reported.

Last week, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report extended its corporate work-from-home policy through at least January 2021 with plans to also restrict nonessential business travel through the end of the year.

"We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance. Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until January 8th,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

Google had previously announced that its stay at home order would be in effect until the end of the year.

In May, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced that it was giving its employees the option to work from home through October.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report has said that as many as 50% of its employees could be working remotely within the next five to 10 years while Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report announced earlier this year that it will allow some of its employees to continue working from home "forever" if they chose.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report told staff earlier this month that a full return to U.S. offices won't occur before the end of the year.

Companies across the country have made a push for employees to work from home as a way to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 16 million people globally, killing nearly 650,000 in the process.

Google shares were up 1.8% to $1,535.20 on Monday morning.

