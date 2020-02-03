Google Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Monday

Among the things to watch for are ways in which Sundar Pichai will be doing things differently, and details on how YouTube and Google Cloud are performing.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Alphabet’s GOOGL fourth-quarter earnings report after the close on Monday, Feb. 3.

Among the things to watch for are ways in which Sundar Pichai, who was recently elevated to CEO of the parent company, will be doing things differently; details on how YouTube and Google Cloud are performing; and the potential impact of regulatory investigations and actions on its ad and other businesses.

For the fourth quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting revenue of $46.93 billion and EPS of $12.49.

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Alphabet’s earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T. Please check our home page at 3:30 p.m. ET for more details.