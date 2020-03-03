Google Cancels Annual Developer Conference on Coronavirus Concerns

Just yesterday, Google said it was also canceling the in-person portion of Google Cloud Next.

Google is canceling another high-profile event in the Bay Area amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google said it will not be hosting the in-person portions of Google I/O, its annual developer event, where it normally shows off new features and improvements to its most popular products. It had been scheduled for May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

The event typically draws thousands of attendees, and Google said it will update those who had signed up on other programming opportunities in place of the physical event.

Just yesterday, Google had canceled Cloud Next, its annual conference focused on Google Cloud, and will instead have some digital programming.

Several other tech firms have cancelled events or restricted travel due to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report said on Monday it was canceling GTC, an annual developer event in San Jose. Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report also said it will convert its Summit conference, which had been scheduled for March 29-April 2 in Las Vegas, to an online event. Facebook (FB) - Get Report did the same with its annual F8 developer conference. And the Mobile World Congress cancelled its annual trade show for the wireless industry in Barcelona in February.

Other firms, such as Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report have banned most business travel within the U.S. as a precautionary measure.

