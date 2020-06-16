Google Kicks ZeroHedge, Federalist off Ad Platform: Report

The two sites broke its rules against discrimination in inaccurate posts about Black Lives Matter protests, NBC News reports.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report is reportedly taking conservative web sites ZeroHedge and The Federalist off its advertising platform, after it determined their posts made inaccurate allegations about Black Lives Matter protests.

The two sites broke Google’s rules on race-related content, a company spokesperson told NBC News in an e-mail.

“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing," the spokesperson wrote.

"When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”

Google’s move comes amid controversy about how to handle President Trump’s content on social media. Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report has posted warnings with two of Trump’s incendiary tweets. But Facebook (FB) - Get Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said it is not Facebook's job to fact check nor censor posts from political leaders.

Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi likes Alphabet’s financial profile.

“The firm’s first-quarter results demonstrated that revenue diversification is paying off as solid growth in YouTube and cloud lessened the Covid-19 impact on overall revenue,” he wrote in a report last month.

“In April, management saw that user behavior was changing slightly, possibly tilting a bit back toward more consumption, which may help ad revenue.”

But that doesn’t mean now is the right time to purchase the stock, Mogharabi said. “We think such potential upside is now priced in.” He sees fair value for the stock at $1,400.

Alphabet closed Tuesday at $1,446.47, up 1.81%. The stock has climbed 19% over the past three months.

