Google Bars Ads for Content Denying Climate Change

Google will no longer allow ads for, or the monetization of, content that denies climate change. The move applies to advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google said it would no longer allow ads or monetization for content that promotes climate-change denial on its platform and YouTube.

The edict applies to publishers, advertisers and YouTube creators.

The Mountain View, Calif., tech giant says the move is designed to better protect users from fallacious claims, including anti-vaccine advocacy.

"In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change," Google said in a memo Thursday.

"Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content."

The new edict applies to any content that "contradicts well-established scientific consensus" around the causes and existence of climate change.

The company says it will look carefully at the context in which the claims are being made before deciding whether to allow for monetization.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet had extended YouTube's policy against misinformation to cover all vaccines.

“The ban will include any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes such as autism," said Matt Halprin, the global head of trust and safety at YouTube.

As part of this new policy, the company has also taken down YouTube channels of some prominent anti-vaccine advocates, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

YouTube says it has taken down more than 130,000 videos since the pandemic started.

Alphabet shares at last check were 0.3% higher near $2,794.