Google, Facebook Tell Many Employees to Work From Home Until 2021

Employees of major tech firms could be working from home for awhile.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report is extending its work-from-home mandate until the end of the year for most employees, according to reports. The tech giant will begin reopening its global offices as early as June, but is targeting between 10% and 15% capacity at a time, and plans to institute precautionary measures.

“We’re starting to really get the hang of these virtual meetings, though I do miss the experience of having so many of us in the same place,” Alphabet CEO Pichai wrote in an all-staff email seen by CNBC. “It may be awhile before that’s possible. Our ramp back to the office will be slow, deliberate and incremental.”

Starting in June, the tech giant may either take a staggered approach or allow employees to rotate coming into the office. Pichai’s email also indicated that some offices in Asia are operating at 30% capacity, “given where they are in their stage of dealing with this epidemic.”

Facebook (FB) - Get Report appears to be taking a similar approach. The social network said this week that employees who can work from home will be permitted to do so through the end of the year. Facebook was among the first major companies to ask employees to work from home as the pandemic spread in the U.S. in March.

The company is still deciding which staffers can return to its offices.

The tech giants may help set the tone for others in corporate America as they establish new work arrangements. And according to the latest jobless numbers, jobs that couldn't be done from home were among the hardest hit, while financial, professional services and information jobs reported lower than average joblessness.

Even as offices begin to reopen for some employees, analysts anticipate that the remote-work trend will stick around for awhile longer.

Not all major companies are following suit, however.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is planning to reopen its Fremont, Calif.-based main factory, days after CEO Elon Musk dubbed the stay-at-home orders “fascist” on an earnings call and likened the health measures to an assault on freedom.

But officials in Alameda County, where Tesla’s factory is based, said that the facility had not been cleared for reopening. Regional leaders recently extended the stay-at-home order in six counties, but are permitting some lower-risk businesses to reopen along with precautionary measures.

