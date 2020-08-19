Goodyear Is Targeted by Trump Tweet Calling for Boycott

Goodyear Tire banned its staff from wearing clothing with "Make America Great Again" on it. President Trump tweeted a call for a boycott.

Goodyear Tire (GT) - Get Report was targeted for a boycott by President Donald Trump after the iconic tire producer banned employees from wearing attire with his "Make America Great Again" slogan.

A Goodyear employee in Topeka, Kan., circulated a photo of a slide in which the company listed acceptable and unacceptable political attire. Trump's slogan fell on the unacceptable side.

This drew the ire of the president, who then called on his 85.3 million Twitter followers to boycott the Akron, Ohio, company. He told his followers to "play the same game" that Democrats do and buy tires from other companies.

The president's tweet made the company go viral. Goodyear responded by stating that the visual in question was not created or distributed by the company's corporate office, nor was it part of a diversity-training class as had been reported.

"To enable a work environment free of [harassment and discrimination], we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party," the company's statement read.

Goodyear is one of America's oldest companies, founded in 1898 and headquartered in Ohio, a key battleground state in this year's election.

The company employs over 60,000 people, including more than 3,000 in Akron.

Trump's message since he first started campaigning for the presidency was to put America first, a credo he has continued to push while his administration has focused on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Goodyear was the world's third largest tire manufacturer in 2019, according to Car Logos, and is the only U.S. manufacturer in the global top 10. The next most popular U.S. tire company is Cooper Tire, (CTB) - Get Report which ranks 13th globally.

At last check Goodyear Tire shares were 1.9% lower at $9.55.