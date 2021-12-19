Goodyear Joins Market for Electric Vehicle Replacement Tires

Goodyear asserts that its ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that provides long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) - Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Report has entered the fray for electric vehicle replacement tires as it launched its new ElectricDrive GT, the company said in a Friday statement.

Goodyear will take on its competitors, Japan-based Bridgestone, the world's largest tire company; French tiremaker Michelin; and German rival Continental, who have dominated EV replacement tire sales prior to Goodyear's entrance to the market. The ElectricDrive GT is Goodyear's first replacement tire in North America tuned for EVs.

Replacement tires for EVs are specially made to handle more weight than internal-combustion vehicles and deliver more torque to the road when vehicles are driving away from a stop. They are also designed to be quieter on the road than their internal-combustion counterparts because of the almost-silent electric powertrains in EVs.

Goodyear asserts that its ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that provides long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

"Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance," David Reese, Goodyear's vice president of product development, said in a statement. "We're proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape."

Goodyear designed the ElectricDrive GT with its SoundComfort Technology that acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise, the statement said. It also has a asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction in both wet and dry road conditions.

The initial release of the ElectricDrive GT is only available in size 255/45R19 104W XL, but Goodyear plans to expand the product portfolio of tire sizes in 2022. The new tire will be available through goodyear.com for some of the most popular EV high performance models, according to the statement.