Goldman Talks With Amazon on Potential Small Biz Online Lending Platform

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is eyeing plans to team up with Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report in a blockbuster partnership that would enable the financial services giant to offer small business loans over the tech company's online lending platform, the Financial Times reported.

The two companies are in "advanced talks" over the potential deal, which offers Goldman the opportunity of breaking into a lucrative area of mainstream banking without having to roll out a costly branch network.

Amazon is currently building out the tech capabilities to offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses through Amazon's online lending platform, with the venture potentially ready to kick off in March, according the Financial Times, which cited two sources familiar with the talks. The new lending venture would likely carry Goldman's name.

Shares of Goldman and Amazon rose Monday amid news of the potential deal. Goldman rose 1.54% to $241.40 a share, while Amazon edged up 1.22% to $2,033.21 a share.

News of the potential deal comes as Goldman makes a major push to boost profits by expanding into the consumer finance and retail banking sectors at a time when demand for trading is slowing amid the rise of passive investment strategies.

In Goldman's first-ever investment day last week, Goldman CEO David Solomon laid out plans to boost returns to the mid-teens or higher over the next three years as the financial services company accelerates its push into areas like consumer banking, transaction banking and wealth management.

Goldman had $60 billion in consumer deposits as of Dec. 31, while having issued another $7 billion in credit card debt and other loans, according to Reuters.

