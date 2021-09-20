September 20, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Why Cramer Is Skeptical of Improvement in China-U.S. Business Relations
Publish date:

Goldman Lists Taiwan Semi Among its Top Chinese Chip Picks

Goldman Sachs likes Taiwan Semi for its strength in the three-nanometer processor market. It also selects United Microelectronics and ACM Research.
Author:

Goldman Sachs has chosen three U.S.-listed stocks among its top six picks of Chinese semiconductor companies.

The trio are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing  (TSM) - Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report, United Microelectronics  (UMC) - Get United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR Report and ACM Research  (ACMR) - Get ACM Research, Inc. Class A Report.

Taiwan Semi Monday traded at $113.73, down 3.4%; United Micro at $11.30, down 3.7%; and ACM at $97.32, down 5% at last check.

Taiwan Semi, the world’s largest chipmaker, will likely gain 80% market share in the three-nanometer processor market by 2023, Goldman analysts said in a report cited by CNBC.

That will offer the company “dominant pricing power,” they said, giving it the potential for soaring 66% beyond Goldman’s price target.

TheStreet Recommends

UMC, a chip foundry company, has new products in development that can boost revenue by 30% in 2025, Goldman analysts said. That could allow it to exceed their price target by 65%

Meanwhile, ACM Research, which makes wet-cleaning equipment for chip makers, is “rapidly” boosting output of important plating tools, the analysts said. And the company is starting production of new equipment that it believes will double its addressable market to $10 billion.

Goldman says the stock can beat its 12-month price target by 41%.

The non-U.S.-listed stocks selected by Goldman include Semiconductor Manufacturing International, Hua Hong and AAC Tech.

As for Taiwan Semi, Morningstar analyst Phelix Lee puts fair value at $113.

“TSMC remains an attractive buy for being the main long-term beneficiary of increasingly intricate semiconductors and computing systems,” he wrote in a July commentary. He gives the company a wide moat, due to its cost advantage and its intangible assets.

Palantir Technologies
INVESTING

Palantir Stock Falls. To Buy the Dip, Here's the Support Level to Watch

Evergrande Group Lead
INVESTING

El Erian: Evergrande's Woes Challenge Investors' Faith in China

Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

California Bill Aims to Tighten Work Rules at Amazon, Retailers

AstraZeneca Takeover Chatter Bubbles Up Again After Massive Drug Trial Disappointment
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: AstraZeneca, Astronics, Teradata

Adobe Lead
INVESTING

Adobe Initiates at Overweight by Wells Fargo

Bitcoin Down Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Gets Blasted, But Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
MARKETS

Dow Falls 800 Points as China Evergrande, Growth Worries Rattle Markets

Nasdaq-listed Chinese Electric Carmaker Li Auto Apologises For Passing Off Recall Of 10,469 Li ONEs As 'upgrade' Offer
INVESTING

Chinese EV Maker Li Cuts Delivery Forecast, Shares Fall