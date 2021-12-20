Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Analyst Says Spice Up Your Portfolio With This Stock This Holiday Season
Goldman Strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, Big Market Bull in '90s, to Retire

Next month, 69-year-old Goldman Sachs market maven Abby Joseph Cohen will begin teaching at Columbia University Business School.
Abby Joseph Cohen, the Goldman Sachs strategist who made hay being bullish on stocks during the market boom of the 1990s, will retire at year-end.

Next month, the 69-year-old market maven will begin teaching at Columbia University Business School.

“Abby played a critical role in expanding our global investment research franchise around the world and served the division in numerous leadership roles,” Jan Hatzius, head of Goldman’s investment research division and its chief economist, said in a statement.

“She has been an influential presence at the firm and across the financial industry.”

Cohen has retreated from daily duties in recent years, retiring as president of Goldman’s Global Market Institute in 2017.

One could argue that issuing bullish stock calls during a market surge isn’t exactly a sign of genius. But “getting the markets of the 1990s correct was very satisfying, obviously,” Cohen said in 2017, according to Bloomberg.

“But the reason for getting it right was even more satisfying, and that was recognizing that there were structural changes under way in the U.S. economy.”

To her credit, Cohen recommended that customers reduce their stock weightings in March 2000, when the market peaked, Bloomberg reports. The weakness in stocks that followed was termed the “Abby Effect” by The Wall Street Journal.

As for current Goldman forecasts, the bank has cut its U.S. GDP estimates for next year, following Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-West Virginia) rejection over the weekend of President Joe Biden’s spending plan. It now predicts 2% growth from the first quarter, down from 3% previously.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
