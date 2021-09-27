Goldman Sachs Sees Brent Crude Hitting $90 By Year-End

The bullish impact of Hurricane Ida has 'more than offset the ramp-up in OPEC+ production since July,' Goldman said.

Goldman Sachs energy analysts have lifted their year-end Brent oil forecast to $90 from $80, citing the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Brent recently traded at $79.58, up 2%.

“Brent oil prices have reached new highs since October 2018, and we forecast that this rally will continue,” wrote Goldman analysts led by Damien Courvalin.

“While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global oil supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the [Covid] delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below-consensus forecasts.”

As for Ida, the hurricane has "more than offset the ramp-up in OPEC+ production since July, with non-OPEC+ non-shale production continuing to disappoint,” the analysts said.

“On the demand side, low hospitalization rates confirm that vaccines are effective and are leading more countries to reopen, including to international travel in particularly Covid-averse countries in Asia.

“Winter demand risks are now squarely skewed to the upside, as the global gas shortage will increase oil-fired power generation (for which we are positioned for with our long first-quarter 2022 Singapore fuel oil trade recommendation).”

And next year: “While we do expect short-cycle production to respond by 2022 at our higher price forecast, from core-OPEC, Russia and shale, this will only lay bare the structural nature of the oil-market repricing,” the Goldman analysts said.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report and Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get BAKER HUGHES COMPANY CLASS A Report made a Goldman list of energy stocks that generated negative total returns over the past five years but appear set to rebound.