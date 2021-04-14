5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo

Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Occidental Petroleum, Grupo Televisa and Camping World are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were trading mixed Wednesday as investors weighed earnings from several banking giants.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Goldman Sachs | Increase 4.8%

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report jumped after the financial services giant posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks in part to surging investment bank revenue.

Global revenue rose 47% to $7.58 billion, the largest tally in more than a decade, the company said.

2. Wells Fargo | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report jumped after the bank beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations, releasing $1.6 billion of reserves for bad loans.

Earnings totaled $4.74 billion, or $1.05 a share, compared with $653 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

3. Occidental Petroleum | Increase 6.7%

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report advanced after the oil giant was upgraded to buy from neutral by an analyst at MKM Partners who believes the oil giant's recent depreciation warrants the ratings boost.

Analyst John Gerdes kept a $32 price target on the shares.

4. Grupo Televisa | Increase 20.2%

Shares of Grupo Televisa (TV) - Get Report soared after the Mexican broadcaster said it would combine its content with U.S. peer Univision.

The combined operation, announced as a new media company called Televisa Univision, will feature content from both broadcasters.

5. Camping World | Increase 6.1%

Recreational vehicle retailer Camping World CWH advanced after the RV Industry Association said first-quarter sales for recreational vehicles jumped about 23% from a year earlier.

