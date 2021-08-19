August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Fed’s Powell Doesn’t Have the Data Needed to Act
Jim Cramer Says Fed’s Powell Doesn’t Have the Data Needed to Act
Publish date:

Goldman Sachs to Buy Europe's NN Investment Partners for $1.9 Billion

Goldman Sachs looks to expand its European presence with latest acquisition.
Author:

Goldman Sachs Group  (GS) - Get Report said Thursday it agreed to buy European asset manager NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for about $1.9 billion.

Based in the Hague, Netherlands, NN Investment Partners has about $355 billion in assets under supervision and roughly $70 billion in assets under advice.

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.

The company has more than 900 employees in 15 countries and they will join Goldman Sachs Asset Management following the closing of the transaction.

TheStreet Recommends

Goldman Sachs said that NN Investment Partners is "highly complementary" to Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s existing European footprint and will add new capabilities and accelerate growth in products such as European equity and investment grade credit, sustainable and impact equity, and green bonds.

Goldman Sachs said it has $2.3 trillion in assets under supervision globally, and the transaction will bring assets under supervision in Europe to over $600 billion.

As part of the agreement, Goldman Sachs Asset Management will enter into a long-term strategic partnership agreement with NN Group to manage about $190 billion portfolio of assets.

The partnership will establish the firm as the largest non-affiliated insurance asset manager globally, with over $550 billion in assets under supervision.

"NN Investment Partners offers a leading European client franchise and an extension of our strength in insurance asset management," David Solomon, Goldman's chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Across NN Investment Partners’ offerings they have been successful in integrating sustainability which mirrors our own level of ambition to put responsible investing and stewardship at the heart of our business."

Goldman Sachs shares were down 1.1% to $394.50 in premarket trading.

Amazon Prime Day Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Reportedly Plans to Launch Department Stores

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's Stock Leaps After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Petco’s IPO May Be an Investor’s Best Friend, Here Is Why
INVESTING

Petco Beats Estimates, Raises Guidance

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

Ford Returns Cash to Shareholders, Maintains Guidance
INVESTING

Ford Stock Slides as Toyota Slashes Production, Volkswagen Warns on Chip Shortage

Alibaba's New Blockchain Auction Platform Is Selling Star Wars Art On A Ledger Run By Sichuan's Government
INVESTING

Alibaba Stock Falls as Beijing Hits China Tech Sector With Proposed New Regulations

What to Look for When Estee Lauder Reports Second-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Estee Lauder Stock Firms After Swing to Profit, Revenue Jump

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba and Macy's