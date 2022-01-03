Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How Can Stock Buybacks Impact Stock Prices?
How Can Stock Buybacks Impact Stock Prices?
Publish date:

Goldman Sachs Sees Stocks Rising Again This Year

Goldman recommends companies with 'high growth and high margins,' counseling against those with 'high exposure to wage inflation.'
Author:

Goldman Sachs sees further gains for stocks this year, recommending companies with “high growth and high margins” counseling against companies with “high exposure to wage inflation.”

The bank’s strategists, led by David Kostin, have a three-month target of 4,850 for the S&P 500 index, a six-month target of 5,000 and a year-end target of 5,100.

From the recent level of 4,763, that implies a gain of 2% for three months, a 5% gain for six months and a 7% gain for the year.

“From an earnings perspective, decelerating economic growth will limit sales gains for many companies,” the strategists wrote in a commentary. “Consequently, stock return dispersion will be most evident when viewed through the margin channel.”

TheStreet Recommends

They see profit margins growing 40 basis points to 12.6% in 2022. “But rising input costs and labor inflation will pressure margins for some firms,” the strategists said. “Stocks with high labor-cost ratios and exposure to wage inflation will likely underperform.”

As for valuation, “the path of interest rates in 2022 will have a significant impact on stock return dispersion as was the case in 2021,” they said.

“The sharp reversals in bond yields during 2021 drove large factor rotations within the equity market. Looking ahead, our risk-premia model implies downward valuation pressure from

rising bond yields will be offset by a falling equity risk premium.”

Further, “The valuation tradeoff between sales growth and margins will remain a leading source of return dispersion in 2022,” Goldman strategists said.

Tags
terms:
Interest RatesStocksInvesting
Trump Calls for Privatization of Air Traffic Control Operations
INVESTING
AALUALDAL

Airlines Say 5G Deployments Could Cause Flight Delays

Midday Report: Sarepta Soars on FDA Approval; U.S. Stocks Climb on Oil Rally
INVESTING
SPRO

Spero Therapeutics Urinary-Tract Drug Gets FDA Priority Review

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Price Check: 2022 the 'Year of GameFi'

Inflation Lead
Sponsored Story

Pay Raises Are Coming In 2022

Credit Score Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Ways to Save on Bills and Boost Your Credit Score in 2022

American Airlines aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington DC. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING
AALDALUAL

Airline and Cruise Stocks Gain Despite Omicron-Related Woes

Tesla's Rival Xpeng Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$165 Per Share As Electric Carmaker Kicks Off Second Primary Listing
INVESTING
XPEVNIOLI

China EV Makers Xpeng, Nio and Li Post Higher Deliveries for Q4, 2021

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
TSLACCLNCLH

Stocks Set for Strong Start to 2022 Despite Omicron