Goldman Names Fiona Carter as First Chief Marketing Officer

Carter, who is AT&T's (T) - Get Report chief brand officer, on Sept. 1 will join Goldman Sachs as a partner, reporting to Chief Operating Officer John Waldron, according to an internal memo sent to the bank's staff on Tuesday.

“In this capacity, Fiona will lead Goldman Sachs’ brand marketing, content and digital strategy globally,” the memo said.

“She will work closely with businesses across the firm to apply a cross-divisional lens in our execution in support of our One Goldman Sachs approach.”

Axios had reported in mid-June that Carter would step down after five years at AT&T to pursue other opportunities.

Carter's LinkedIn profile says she led participation in the Association of National Advertisers Alliance #SeeHer campaign to improve how girls and women are portrayed in the media.

And Adweek in 2019 named Carter a Brand Genius, which the publication said it "awards to the top brand marketers in the industry, as well as naming her among our Women Trailblazers for her many strides in making both AT&T’s messaging and its workplace more equitable."

In April, Goldman Sachs reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings while also reporting gains in revenue from its trading division and a record increase in customer deposits.

Goldman's net credit loss provision for the quarter was $937 million, a more than three-fold increase from the year-earlier quarter "as a result of continued pressure in the energy sector and the impact of covid-19 on the broader economic environment," the bank said.

In the first quarter Goldman Sachs earned $3.11 a share, down 46% from a year earlier and shy of the Wall Street analyst-consensus forecast of $3.35.

Net revenue of $8.74 billion declined from a year earlier but topped analysts' estimates of $6.75 billion.

The revenue beat was boosted by solid gains in fixed income and commodities trading, where revenue rose 33% to $2.97 billion. Global markets revenue jumped 28% to $5.16 billion and customer deposits rose by a record $12 billion, Goldman said.