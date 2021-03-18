Goldman Reportedly in Talks to Issue JetBlue Credit Cards

Goldman Sachs is in talks to become JetBlue's credit-card issuer, a media report says. Barclays currently issues the carrier's card.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is negotiating with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) - Get Report to become the carrier's credit-card issuer, a media report says.

Barclays (BCS) - Get Report currently issues the JetBlue cards and is talking to the Long Island City, N.Y., carrier about keeping it, knowledgeable sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Barclays may well win out, the newspaper said. The U.K. financial-services giant's contract with JetBlue still has another three years to run.

Goldman shares recently traded at $351.71, up 2%, after hitting an all-time peak of $356.85 earlier.

The New York investment bank's stock has soared 81% in the past six months, with its success in consumer banking playing a small role.

Goldman has chased after JetBlue for several years, one of the sources told the Journal. And it recently started offering a loan-payment option to consumers booking holidays through JetBlue Vacations.

The bank has expanded to consumer services in the past few years, beginning its Marcus division in 2016. Its first credit card came in 2019, partnering with Apple. (AAPL) - Get Report

In 2020, General Motors (GM) - Get Report changed to Goldman as its credit card issuer from Capital One (COF) - Get Report.

Balances outstanding on Goldman credit cards registered $4.3 billion in December, more than double the figure from a year earlier, The Journal reports.

JPMorgan shares joined Goldman in hitting a record on Thursday amid investors’ enthusiasm for the Federal Reserve’s laissez-faire attitude toward rising long-term interest rates.

But TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer issued negative comments on bank stocks Thursday.

