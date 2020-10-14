When to Buy Goldman Sachs After It Crushes Earnings - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

When to Buy Goldman Sachs After It Crushes Earnings

Goldman Sachs reports a huge quarter, crushing top- and bottom-line expectations. Still, the stock is having trouble moving higher.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report has faded from its Wednesday morning highs but remains slightly higher after reporting earnings.

The muted response is disappointing, in part because the company smashed expectations in the quarter. Earnings of $9.68 a share beat estimates by $4.24, while revenue of $10.78 billion grew 29.6% year over year and beat expectations by almost $1.4 billion.

This was a monster quarter that Goldman Sachs stock simply isn’t getting credit for.

Goldman is a financial stock, but it’s less a traditional bank and more of a trading desk and investment bank. We saw good results out of JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report and nothing special from Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Report. But we saw stellar results out of Goldman Sachs.

As I wrote Tuesday in a Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report earnings preview, the banks have struggled, but Goldman has been doing well. As a result, I said the company may have what it takes, “but we won't know until the numbers roll in.”

The numbers have spoken and they are robust. Now will the stock act like it?

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells JPM or GS? Learn more now.

Trading Goldman Sachs

Daily chart of Goldman Sachs stock.

Daily chart of Goldman Sachs stock.

At a time where bank stocks are struggling, Goldman Sachs is too. However, the stock is outperforming the group off the coronavirus lows. As such, the stock is above the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as the 61.8% retracement.

But it continues to struggle with the $215 to $215.50 area. Look at the highs for August, September and October: $215.64, $215.23 and $214.89.

That’s getting the stock rather coiled, while a close over this level should give it the ignition to really rip higher. If the bank stocks receive essentially any investment flow, Goldman Sachs could rally hard if it clears this level.

Long-term investors can justify a position in Goldman right now after a quarter like that, but traders will likely want some confirmation before getting long. A close over $215.65 puts it over a three-month high and will act as the trigger bulls need to see.

In that case, $222 will be the first upside target, which comes into play around the 78.6% retracement and the June and July highs. Above puts the company’s book value of ~$229 a share in play, followed by a possible test of the 2020 high near $247.

On the downside, I need to see this one stay north of $200. Not only is this level psychologically relevant, but it’s where Goldman Sachs has a cluster of moving averages.

Below puts range support and the 50% retracement in play near $188.

Lastly, while not shown on the daily chart, the 200-week moving average has been resistance. Currently near $210.60, a weekly close above this mark would be notable.

NextEv Nio EP9
STOCKS

Allscripts Healthcare, Concho Resources: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Cash-strapped Tesla Challenger NIO Signs Preliminary Deal For US$1.4 Billion Funding
INVESTING

Nio Upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Strength of China's EV Market

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook to Explore Using AI to Help Store Renewable Energy

Splunk Earnings: What Wall Street's Saying
INVESTING

Splunk Double Downgraded by UBS on Growth Estimate Concerns

Peloton President on Going Public, the Fitness Space and How it Plans to Grow
INVESTING

Peloton Price Target Raised to $144 by Truist Analyst

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

What Wall Street Is Saying: Netflix's Third-Quarter Results

PNC Financial (PNC) Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
INVESTING

PNC Financial Tops 3rd-Quarter Estimate; Shares Ease

Zoom Lead
INVESTING

Zoom Video Unveils OnZoom, a New Events Platform