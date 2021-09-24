Goldman Eyes China Chip Stocks; Hua Hong, SG Micro to Conviction List

'Overall, we continue to prefer semiconductors over 5G telecom and smartphone supply chain' in China, Goldman analysts said.

Goldman Sachs, in a report on Chinese semiconductor stocks, named Hua Hong HHUSF and SG Micro to its Conviction List.

And it pegged StarPower, CR Micro, Sanan, Silan, Wingtech, Maxscend, GigaDevice, AccoTest, NSIG, and Luxshare as key buy ideas.

“Overall, we continue to prefer semiconductors over 5G telecom and smartphone supply chain, as we believe they have a longer runway for growth with ongoing product expansion and early-stage technology migration,” Goldman analyst said.

"[The] 5G telecom/smartphone space is more mature and competitive,” they said. “Going into 2022, the key debate continues to be around the cyclical strength and sustainability of our semis coverage.”

As for SG Micro, “We are positive, given its strong earnings growth prospects (+61% compound annualized growth rate in 2021-25 estimates),” Goldman analysts said.

Those prospects are “driven by domestic customers’ growing demand, product-line expansion toward higher-end industrial and automotive applications, and margin expansion on product mix and new product launches.”

Further, “[we] expect SG Micro to continue to benefit from growing demand from local customers, who are seeking local suppliers for supply chain diversification,” the analysts said.

“On new-product expansion, SG Micro targets to launch 200 to 300 new products per year, focusing on higher-end, higher-price/margin products, which should help its margin expansion.”

Goldman didn’t offer commentary on Hua Hong.

As for StarPower, “We expect its earnings to grow at a 69% compunded annual growth rate over 2021-25, with electric-vehicle insulated-gate bipolar transistor revenues growing 68% CAGR over the same period."