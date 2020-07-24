Goldman Sachs Agrees $3.9 Billion Settlement With Malaysia Government in 1MDB Sovereign Wealth Scandal

Goldman Sachs drew a line under an embarrassing scandal Friday after agreeing to pay $3.9 billion to the Malaysia government in connection with a scandal linked to its sovereign wealth fund.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report shares jumped higher Friday after the investment bank reached a $3.9 billion settlement with the Malaysian government linked to a corruption scandal at the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Goldman agreed to pay $2.5 billion in penalties, and promise the return of a further $1.4 billion in proceeds from the assets of 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB, the sovereign wealth fund at the heart of the scandal that were seized by governments around the world. Goldman had last set aside $1.9 billion in legal provisions to cover the settlement costs.

Goldman's alleged role in the so-called 1MDB scandal, for which it helped raise $6.5 billion, ha also led the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn to file criminal charges against two Goldman bankers seeking "significant fines, penalties and other sanctions", according to an SEC filing made by the firm on November 2, 2018

"In connection with the guarantee, Goldman Sachs performed valuation analysis on the relevant assets and believes based on that analysis that the guarantee does not present a significant risk exposure to the firm," the bank said in a statement.

"In addition, the Government of Malaysia agreed to withdraw the pending criminal charges and agreed that no further charges would be brought against Goldman Sachs, its subsidiaries, or any of their directors, officers and employees (excluding former employees Tim Leissner and Roger Ng) related to 1MDB," the statement added

Goldman Sachs shares were marked 1.6% higher in pre-market trading following the settlement announcement to indicate an opening bell price of $$206.20 each.

"We are confident that we are securing more money from Goldman Sachs compared to previous attempts, which were far below expectations," said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. "We are also glad to be able to resolve this outside the court system, which would have cost a lot of time, money and resources."

The scandal, which was the subject of probes in six different countries, also involved a former DoJ employee, George Higginbotham, who plead guilty in 2018 to charges that he made false statements to U.S. banks about funds being transferred from abroad and helped use those funds to lobby against the DoJ's investigation into 1MDB.