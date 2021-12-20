Six Flags, Wyndham, Hilton Touted at Goldman on Reopening Trade

Given the correction in gaming, lodging and leisure stocks over the past month, Goldman sees potential for the reopening trade.

Goldman Sachs sees the economic reopening trade alive and well, despite the spread of the Covid omicron variant.

Specifically it likes amusement-park company Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Report, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (WH) - Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Report, Hilton Grand Vacations, (HGV) - Get Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. Report, Marriott (MAR) - Get Marriott International, Inc. Class A Report, Hilton (HLT) - Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Report and Hyatt Hotels (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report.

“Given the correction across our group [gaming, lodging and leisure] over the past month (negative 10% versus plus 2% for the S&P 500), we see potential for a return to the reopening trade,” wrote Goldman analysts led by Stephen Grambling.

“We believe investors will still focus on those names with greater visibility and/or secular growth themes.

“Thus, we upgrade SIX [to buy from neutral,] given purely domestic-leisure exposure that has proven its resilience through the pandemic and has idiosyncratic upside potential under new leadership.

“We continue to highlight WYND/HGV under a similar thesis, but also reiterate buys on MAR/HLT/H, given higher free cash flow visibility and second-derivative improvement in business travel.

“Our high level views include:

“1) Pent-up demand in leisure will continue into 2022, with particularly strong trends for those with higher-end exposure;

2) An ongoing recovery in business travel and return to destination travel; and

3) Faster than typical group travel recovery and better corresponding food and beverage spending.”

As for Six Flags, “we see positive earnings revisions on resilient ticket pricing (up 6% in 2023 versus 2019), in-park spending (up 16% in 2023 versus 2019), and cost control coupled with re-rating driving 34% upside to our 12-month $52 price target,” the Goldman analysts said.

Six Flags recently traded at $39.79, down 1.1%.