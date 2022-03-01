Skip to main content
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors

Inflation Will Be Higher, More Fed Rate Hikes to Come: Goldman

Goldman Sachs predicts consumer prices will post annual increases of 4.6% at year-end 2022 and 2.9% at year-end 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Goldman Sachs has lifted its inflation estimate for this year and next. And as a result, it has lifted its estimate for the number of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes for 2023.

As for inflation, “we are increasingly concerned about two main risks,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a commentary.

“First, the initial inflation surge might have lasted long enough and reached a high enough peak to raise inflation expectations in a way that feeds back to wage and price setting.

“Second, a very tight labor market -- which now shows the widest gap between available jobs and workers in postwar U.S. history -- is generating broad-based wage growth at a pace well above that compatible with 2% inflation.”

Those two factors could combine to “ignite a moderate wage-price spiral,” the economists said.

TheStreet Recommends

They now forecast the personal consumption expenditures price deflator, excluding food and energy, will register a 3.7% annual increase at year-end, up from their previous forecast of 3.1%. Goldman predicts a 2.4% increase at year-end 2023, up from 2.2% previously.

The PCE deflator is the Fed’s favored inflation measure. The index jumped 5.2% in the 12 months through January, excluding food and energy.

Goldman predicted the consumer price index will register an annual increase of 4.6% at year-end in 2022 and 2.9% at year-end next year. The index soared 7.5% for the 12 months through January.

As for the Fed, “a very high inflation path in 2022 should make an easy case for steady rate hikes at all seven remaining [policy] meetings,” the Goldman economists said.

Given their inflation forecast, they now expect four Fed rate hikes next year, up from their prior forecast of three.

Meanwhile, market speculation of a 0.5-percentage-point hike by the Fed this month has disappeared. Interest-rate traders are pricing in a 94% probability that the central bank raises the federal funds rate target by 0.25 percentage point. 

Russia Ukraine Conflict Lead JS
STOCKS
LCIDTGTZM

Stock Market Today - 3/1: Stocks Fall as Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukraine

By
M. Corey Goldman and
Rob Daniel
SpaceX Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAAPLGOOGL

Elon Musk Keeps His Big Promise to Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
Visa, MasterCard Rally on Earnings, Dow Jones Up Triple Digits
INVESTING
VMA

Visa and Mastercard Move to Block Russian Financial Firms

By M. Corey Goldman
ski gear sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What to Buy in March

By Jeanette Pavini
China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS
SPXTGTAMZN

Russia Intensifies Attacks, Cyber-War, Amazon, Masks and Target – Five Things You Must Know

By M. Corey Goldman
How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
OEX

Russia Sanctions, Week Ahead, BP, Warren Buffett and New York Ending Covid Mandates - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Disney/Pixar's Turning Red. DBK
INVESTING
DIST

Disney Pulls ‘Turning Red’ From Russia

By Tom Bemis
Batman Movie Lead KL
INVESTING
SNET

'The Batman' Will Open In Russia Despite Ukrainian Calls For Boycott

By Michael Tedder