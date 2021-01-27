TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Goldman CEO Solomon's Pay Cut 36% Due to 1MDB Scandal

Goldman's board cut the CEO's pay, viewing 'the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure, inconsistent with the high expectations it has for the firm.'
Author:
Publish date:

Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report said Wednesday that Chief Executive David Solomon's total compensation was cut 36% to $17.5 million last year from $27.5 million in 2019, due to the 1MDB scandal.

Chief Operating Officer John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr also saw compensation reductions. Waldron’s total dropped to $18.5 million from $24.5 million, and Scherr’s to $15.5 million from $22.5 million.

“These compensation amounts reflect … the findings of the government and regulatory investigations and the magnitude of the firm’s settlement of government and regulatory matters relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),” Goldman said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

“While none of Messrs. Solomon, Waldron or Scherr was involved in or aware of the firm’s participation in any illicit activity at the time the firm arranged the 1MDB bond transactions, the board views the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure, inconsistent with the high expectations it has for the firm.”

To be sure, the assessment wasn’t all bad for the executives. 

The executives’ compensation also takes into account “the firm’s strong performance in successfully navigating an unexpected and volatile operating backdrop to meet the needs of clients – driving the firm’s highest full-year net revenues in more than a decade … as well as Messrs. Solomon’s, Waldron’s and Scherr’s outstanding individual performance,” the firm said.

Goldman shares recently traded at $276.10, down 2%. They have jumped 40% over the three months through Tuesday as the bank improved its financial performance.

Goldman Sachs is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Bed Bath & Beyond Beats Earnings Estimates
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond Surge Prompts Rating Cut at 2 More Firms

Reddit
INVESTING

Reddit-Fueled Rally Adds $25 Billion To GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond And AMC Entertainment - With No End In Sight

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Market of Stocks, $55 Oil

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

AMD Gets Price Target Boosts From Analysts After Earnings Beat

Midday Report: Southwest Falls on February Weakness; Jobs Back Rate Hike
INVESTING

Southwest Air Offers Staff Another Round of Voluntary Leaves

Red Light Stock Market
MARKETS

Dow Sinks and Nasdaq Tumbles Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed

Hang Seng Index Trades Near 11-month High As Mainland Funds Seen Aiding Chinese Telecoms Stocks After Sell-off
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on Starbucks, Boeing, Microsoft, Stock Wednesday

AMC Considers Raising Offer For Carmike Cinemas
INVESTING

AMC Skyrockets in Short Squeeze; Twitter #SaveAMC Trending