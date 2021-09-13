September 13, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Calls Facebook's Horizon a 'Primitive' Version of Nvidia's Metaverse
Publish date:

Amazon, 6 More Large-Cap Internet Stocks Rated Buy at Goldman

Large-cap internet stocks still have ample room to grow, Goldman says. But it rates Airbnb and Twitter sell due to lofty valuations.
Author:

Goldman Sachs in a Monday report assigned buy ratings to seven Internet-related large-cap stocks and sell ratings on two others.

The buys are Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report ($4,250 price target), Facebook  (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report ($455), Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report ($3,350), Snap  (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report ($90), Uber  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report ($64), Lyft  (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report($64) and Expedia  (EXPE) - Get Expedia Group, Inc. Report ($185).

The sells are Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report ($132 price target) and Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report ($60).

“The industry still has ample opportunities for secular revenue growth and increased operating efficiencies on the back of building scale in the coming years,” writes Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan.

“Over the near term (second half of 2021), we still see a broadly constructive environment in specific subsectors that supports our forward operating estimates being in line to ahead of [Wall Street] estimates, … with the most pronounced upside in digital advertising.”

Despite these positive factors, “we are not uniformly bullish,” Sheridan said. Some companies “have forward growth more than priced into their equity at current levels.”

Here are seven of Goldman’s top 10 themes for the Internet.

TheStreet Recommends

1. “The line between commerce and advertising is blurring.

2. “The rise of the creator economy.

3. “Subscriptions becoming the hallmark of consumer and platform utility but consumer fatigue remains open-ended.

4. “The growth and competitive landscape for cloud computing.

5. “The next computing wave is likely augmented reality – here comes the metaverse.

6. “Regulation impacts costs in coming years; scaled players better positioned to absorb.

7. “Watch for the rise of the decentralized web.”

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksTechnology
Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

How Facebook Stock Can Run to Highs and Hit $400

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Fund May Reportedly Invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs

Charts: How to Trade Overbought 3M as Earnings Approach
INVESTING

3M Stock Slides As CFO Cautions On Inflation Impact To Q3 Outlook

Pfizer BioNTech Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Active; Covid Vaccine Could Get FDA Nod for Kids by Halloween

Cryptocurrency in Focus: Litecoin 'Halves' Some Struggles
INVESTING

Litecoin Prices Tumble After Fake Press Release Links Cryptocurrency To Walmart

7. Brian Fitzgerald, Jefferies: Match Group
INVESTING

Match, Bumble Should Benefit From Apple Decision: Cowen

Chinese Oil Firm MIE Defaults On US$248 Million Bond After Value Of Its Assets Fall Sharply
INVESTING

BofA: Brent Oil Could Hit $100 by Year-End on Cold Snap

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

Apple Stock Rebounds, Dow Leaps On Recovery Bets; China Extends Tech Crackdown