Golden Nugget Online Stock Surges on DraftKings Buyout Accord

Shares of Golden Nugget rolled higher after the company agreed to be acquired by DraftKings for $1.56 billion of stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) - Get Report rolled higher Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by peer DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion.

The transaction will give DraftKings more than 5 million customers from Golden Nugget.

In connection with the acquisition, DraftKings entered an agreement with Fertitta Entertainment, parent of the Houston Rockets of the National Basketball Association; Golden Nugget; and Landry’s, a restaurant and gaming company.

Golden Nugget Online shares recently traded at $19.13, up 56%. It had slumped 33% in the six months through Friday. DraftKings stock recently traded at $53.40, up 3.5%.

The companies said the deal would offer DraftKings synergies of $300 million. For example, it will eliminate platform costs as Golden Nugget’s current technology migrates to DraftKings’s platform.

DraftKings expects to see increased revenue from cross-promotion opportunities. It also expects revenue synergies through potential technology and game expansion.

Under terms of the agreement, DraftKings will pay 0.365 share for each share of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

The boards of Golden Nugget and DraftKings have approved the terms. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to conditions including regulatory clearances and a vote of Golden Nugget holders.

The agreement with Fertitta Entertainment, Golden Nugget and Landry’s will include marketing integrations, sponsorship assets with the Houston Rockets, an expanded retail sportsbook and the option to obtain market access on favorable terms through certain Golden Nugget casinos.

On July 8, Golden Nugget was rated new buy at B. Riley Securities.

DraftKings said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week that the agency was investigating allegations from short-seller Hindenburg Research against the online sports-gambling heavyweight.