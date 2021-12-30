Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Asset Allocation 101: How to Approach Bitcoin, Gold and More
Asset Allocation 101: How to Approach Bitcoin, Gold and More
Publish date:

Gold Prices Slid in 2021 Amid Dollar Strength, Rising Rates

A surge in inflation wasn't enough to prevent gold's drop, which is on pace to be the largest since 2015 in percentage terms.
Author:

Gold prices have slid 4.4% so far this year, putting them on pace for the largest drop in percentage terms since 2015.

The precious metal has traditionally served as a safe haven against inflation, but that wasn’t the case this year. Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

Gold recently traded at $1,814.30, up 0.47%.

The metal generally trades inversely to the dollar, both because it’s priced in dollars and because it’s viewed as a hedge against a falling dollar. That relationship has held up this year, with the Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index rising 5.2%.

TheStreet Recommends

Rising interest rates also generally depress gold, as they normally signify lower inflation ahead. That relationship held up this year too, as the 10-year Treasury yield recently stood at 1.52%, up 57 basis points so far in 2022.

The Fed announced earlier this month that it plans to finish tapering its bond buying program in March, and the median forecast of Fed officials calls for three interest rate increases next year.

Gold’s sluggishness came in a year when other commodity prices soared. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has surged 28% year to date.

“Theoretically on paper, this should have been an exceptionally strong environment for gold prices, yet they are ending the year lower than where they started,” Chris Vecchio, senior strategist at DailyFX, told The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m really hard-pressed to think that if gold prices couldn’t rally significantly in 2021, how will things look better henceforth?” 

Tags
terms:
Interest RatesGold
Amended Tax Returns Lead
INVESTING

Last Minute Tax-Loss Harvesting Strategies

The ByteDance doge emoji. Photo: Handout
CRYPTOCURRENCY
GMETSLAAMC

Dogecoin Facing Uncertainty in 2022, Crypto Analysts Say

Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING
TDOCTSLA

Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Millions of Dollars of Teladoc Shares

Midwestern Storefronts with the text overlay: "What is the Russell 2000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?"
R

What Is the Russell 2,000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS
DIDIJNJBIIB

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Record High Push Into Year End on Fading Omicron Concerns

Walmart Lead
INVESTING
WMT

Walmart Scores Big on Click and Collect System

Amazon Web Services Lead
INVESTING
AMZNTIBM

Amazon, Berkshire Make Barron's Top 10 List of Promising Stocks

Biogen Lead
MARKETS
BIIB

Biogen Stock Slumps After Samsung BioLogics Says $42 Billion Takeover Report 'Untrue'