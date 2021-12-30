Gold Prices Slid in 2021 Amid Dollar Strength, Rising Rates

A surge in inflation wasn't enough to prevent gold's drop, which is on pace to be the largest since 2015 in percentage terms.

Gold prices have slid 4.4% so far this year, putting them on pace for the largest drop in percentage terms since 2015.

The precious metal has traditionally served as a safe haven against inflation, but that wasn’t the case this year. Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

Gold recently traded at $1,814.30, up 0.47%.

The metal generally trades inversely to the dollar, both because it’s priced in dollars and because it’s viewed as a hedge against a falling dollar. That relationship has held up this year, with the Bloomberg Spot Dollar Index rising 5.2%.

Rising interest rates also generally depress gold, as they normally signify lower inflation ahead. That relationship held up this year too, as the 10-year Treasury yield recently stood at 1.52%, up 57 basis points so far in 2022.

The Fed announced earlier this month that it plans to finish tapering its bond buying program in March, and the median forecast of Fed officials calls for three interest rate increases next year.

Gold’s sluggishness came in a year when other commodity prices soared. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has surged 28% year to date.

“Theoretically on paper, this should have been an exceptionally strong environment for gold prices, yet they are ending the year lower than where they started,” Chris Vecchio, senior strategist at DailyFX, told The Wall Street Journal.

“I’m really hard-pressed to think that if gold prices couldn’t rally significantly in 2021, how will things look better henceforth?”