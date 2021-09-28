September 28, 2021
Travel is Back in the U.S., While Global Picture Looks Different
Publish date:

Gogo Stock Jumps After Long-Term Financial Targets Lifted

Gogo says its margin, based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, will climb to 45% in 2025.
Author:

Gogo  (GOGO) - Get Gogo Inc. Report shares jumped Tuesday after the provider of broadband service for airplanes lifted its long-term financial targets, citing the expansion of private air travel.

The stock recently traded at $14.53, up 19%. It has ascended 27% year to date amid the recovery in air travel.

Gogo predicted its profit margin, based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, would widen to 45% in 2025 from 40% this year. The 2025 estimate was previously 35% to 40%.

The company foresees revenue rising at a compounded annual rate of about 15% from 2020 to 2025. The prior target was at least 10%.

Gogo said it expected free cash flow of about $125 million in 2023, after the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022, and about $200 million in 2025. It previously expected more than $100 million in 2023.

"Growth in private air travel continues to expand, fueling what we expect will be sustained growth in demand for in-flight connectivity, as customers seek to replicate their home and office connectivity in the air," Gogo Chief Executive Oakleigh Thorne said in a statement.

"That has driven record equipment sales at Gogo and is expected to generate growth in high-margin service revenue through our 2025 planning horizon."

