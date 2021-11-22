Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
GoDaddy Data Breach Leaves 1.2 Million Users Vulnerable
Publish date:

GoDaddy Data Breach Leaves 1.2 Million Users Vulnerable

GoDaddy’s chief information security officer notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had detected unauthorized access.
Author:

GoDaddy’s chief information security officer notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had detected unauthorized access.

More than 1.2 million GoDaddy customers might have had their information exposed in a recent data breach, according to the web hosting company.

GoDaddy’s chief information security officer Demetrius Comes notified the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had detected unauthorized access to its WordPress servers, which is where it keeps customer information, including their email addresses.

GoDaddy has reported that the information was accessed using a compromised password around Sept. 6, and that the breach was discovered on Nov. 17. 

The breach could affect both active and inactive users.

TheStreet Recommends

GoDaddy is used by millions of customers to host and manage WordPress servers, and in this breach both usernames and passwords for WordPress databases were made vulnerable. 

SSL (HTTPS) private keys, which could potentially allow a fraud artist to impersonate a customer’s website or services, were also accessed.

If you are worried your information was made vulnerable in the breach, you might want to contact TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian to initiate either a fraud alert or a credit freeze. 

Then change your GoDaddy password immediately, and contact the company for further instructions. 

As always, be careful about any e-mail that looks even the tiniest bit phishy. 

Court In China Says Cryptocurrency 'not Protected By Law' In Ruling That Could Set A Precedent For Bitcoin Lawsuits
INVESTING

Hackers Amp Up Crypto Attacks in SIM Swap Strategy

echo_hero
PERSONAL FINANCE

Black Friday Amazon Echo and Alexa Smart Speaker Deals

Apple Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday Hit Record Highs

Doordash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Will Pay $5.3M to San Francisco Following Benefits Investigation

BlackFridayTechSales
PERSONAL FINANCE

Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Tokns_Martha
INVESTING

Martha Stewart Launches Series of Thanksgiving-Related NFTs

target dart sh
INVESTING

Target Stores to Close Thanksgiving Day; Policy May Continue

24. Adobe Systems
INVESTING

Adobe Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic on Fundamentals