GMC Hummer EV Recalled Over Battery Problem

The automaker is issuing recalls for the Hummer and the BrightDrop EV600 due to water leaking into the battery packs.

General Motors (GM) is issuing recalls for its 2022 Hummer EVs and its BrightDrop EV600 electric van due to a battery pack sealing problem.

The automaker recalled 735 examples of the Hummer and 89 examples of the van because "the high voltage battery pack enclosure in some of these vehicles may not have been properly sealed," according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

'Water Can Enter the Pack'

"If the pack enclosure is not sealed water can enter the pack," the report said.

The recall accounts for most of the Hummers sold in the U.S. The company sold 783 Hummers as of the end of the third quarter, according to GM Authority, an independent platform covering the company.

GM is aware of three confirmed reports of this condition causing water to enter the pack.

In two of the cases, the report said, the vehicle would not start. In the third case the vehicle lost propulsion while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Flanges on the battery pack enclosure may not have been properly primed or electrocoated, the report said, inhibiting proper adhesion of the urethane sealant.

If water enters the battery pack enclosure and causes a battery pack malfunction, one or more malfunction indicator lamps may light up and the driver information center will display a warning message.

GM is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this condition.

GMC

'Working to Develop a Remedy'

Hummers built between Nov. 9, 2021, and Sept. 28, are affected by the recall. GM said it is "working to develop a remedy for this condition."

In August, GM issued a bulletin about the Hummer and Brightdrop where the high voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the high voltage battery.

GM has seen strong demand for the Hummer. The auto giant said in September that it had stopped taking reservations for the GMC-branded Hummer EV due to limited capacity to build them.

"We're excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time," GM said.

Last month, GM said it was selling 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop EVs to rental-car company Hertz (HTZZW) over the next five years.

The Hummer, a civilian version of the M998 Humvee, was first marketed in 1992 and quickly became an environmentalist's nightmare due its gas-guzzling ways. The brand was discontinued in 2010.