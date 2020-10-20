General Motors to Produce Electric Cadillac SUV in Tennessee - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

General Motors to Produce Electric Cadillac SUV in Tennessee

General Motors is likely to unveil investments in several U.S. plants, including production of an electric Cadillac SUV in Tennessee, reports say.
Author:
Publish date:

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report on Tuesday is likely to unveil investments in several U.S. plants, including a former Saturn plant in Tennessee that will become its third factory to produce electric vehicles, reports say.

GM intends to make an online announcement Tuesday morning but declined to elaborate.

At the Spring Hill, Tenn., plant, GM plans to build the first fully electric Cadillac, the Lyriq SUV, Bloomberg and the Associated Press reported. 

The Lyriq small SUV is scheduled to debut in showrooms late in 2022, according to AP.

Sources told Bloomberg that GM would invest in other factories, too. The total investment will easily top $1 billion but won’t involve hiring more employees, according to Bloomberg.

The other two EV plants, which GM already announced, are in Orion Township, Mich., and Detroit-Hamtramck, at the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck.

Meanwhile, news services report that GM will unveil an all-electric Hummer Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

GMC has said the electric Hummer would have 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pounds per foot of torque, Car and Driver reports. It estimates the vehicle's starting cost at $70,000.

GM shares recently traded at $33.88, up 1.6%. They fell 9% this year through Monday.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston is bullish on GM. “We think General Motors' car models are of the best quality and design in decades,” he wrote in a commentary last month. He puts fair value for the stock at $50.

Tags
terms:
CarsAutomotiveJobsEmployment
Google
INVESTING

U.S. Justice Department Files Formal Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Altria from Philip Morris
INVESTING

Philip Morris Climbs After 3rd-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates

Logitech Beats Estimates in Fiscal Q3, Raises Profit Outlook
INVESTING

Logitech Surges as Pandemic Drives PC and Gaming Hardware Sales

Look Out Apple, Amazon Could Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Company
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy COVID-19 Index Stocks

AMC Entertainment Lead
INVESTING

AMC Warns of Potential Cash Shortage by Year End or Early 2021

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain As Markets Eye Stimulus 'Deadline', Rising Coronavirus Infections

Lockheed In Helium-Fueled Airship Venture
INVESTING

Lockheed Martin Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2020 Outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Spikes on Upgrade to Buy
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Parsley Energy Jumps on Pioneer Natural Resources Takeover Talk