GM Stock Joins a Deutsche Buy List on Potential EV Spinoff

GM shares were added to a Deutsche Bank analyst's buy list on the prospect that it might spin out its electric-vehicle unit.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report shares rose on Monday after the automaker made Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner’s catalyst call buy list.

He’s enthusiastic about the possibility of GM spinning off its electric-vehicle unit.

In GM's conference call with analysts after its earnings report last month, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company was evaluating the option in response to Rosner’s question about it, the analyst noted in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

A spinoff of the unit would make investors appreciate its technology and upcoming vehicle lineup, "unlock considerable shareholder value, give the new entity access to cheap capital and provide the new entity with the ability to attract high-caliber talent,” Rosner said.

Depending on what happens, GM stock is worth anywhere from $28 to $93, he estimated.

Morningstar analyst David Whiston also is bullish on GM, keeping his fair-value estimate at $48 for the stock after last month’s earnings report.

“We are maintaining our fair-value estimate because we expect a strong rebound in the second half of 2020, provided covid-19 does not force more long-term shutdowns,” he wrote in a commentary.

“GM has fairly new pickup offerings and time to sell more before the new-generation Ford (F) - Get Report F-150 reaches consumers later this year. GM also started deliveries of its new-generation full-size SUVs in June. And pickups and SUVs are the most profitable vehicles GM makes.”

In addition, “we think GM's car models are of the best quality and design in decades,” Whiston said.

GM recently traded at $30.18, up 8.3%. The shares are down 18% year to date.