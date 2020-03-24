GM Scraps Profit Outlook, Taps  Credit Line For $16 Billion Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

GM said it will tap a revolving credit line for $16 billion, and abandoned its February earnings forecast, "in light of current uncertainty ... resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic."

General Motors Co. (GM) - Get Report scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance Tuesday, and sad it would tap a standby credit facility for around $16 billion, citing g the economic 'uncertainty' linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

GM said it will drawdown around $16 billion from its revolving credit facility in a "proactive" measure to shore up its balance sheet and boost its cash position. The biggest U.S. carmaker also said it would scrap its full-year profit guidance, which had previously forecast adjusted earnings in the region of $5.75 to $6.25 per share and operating cash flow in the region of $13 billion to $14.5 billion.

"We are aggressively pursuing austerity measures to preserve cash and are taking necessary steps in this changing and uncertain environment to manage our liquidity, ensure the ongoing viability of our operations and protect our customers and stakeholders," said CEO Mary Barra.

"Over the past several years, we have made necessary, strategic decisions and structural changes that have transformed the company and strengthened the business, better positioning us for downturns," she added.

GM shares were marked 3.7% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the update to indicate an opening bell price of $18.25 each, although that move would still leave the stock with a year-to-date decline of more than 50%.