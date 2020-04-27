General Motors Scraps Dividend, Buybacks Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

GM will suspend its quarterly cash dividend as it "navigates uncertainties in the global market created by (the coronavirus) pandemic," the carmaker said Monday.

General Motors Co. GM said Monday that it will suspend its quarterly cash dividend, as well as its share repurchase program, as it moves to strengthen its balance sheet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GM also said it has extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement, until April 2022, and has taken "other significant austerity measures to preserve near-term available cash." The carmaker also said it remains committed to an investment-grade credit rating, as well as reinvesting in the business at pre-tax return levels of 20%.

"We continue to enhance our liquidity to help navigate the uncertainties in the global market created by this pandemic," said CFO Dhivya Suryadevara. "Fortifying our cash position and strengthening our balance sheet will position the company to create value for all our stakeholders through this cycle."

GM shares were marked 1.6% lower in pre-market trading Monday following the dividend suspension to indicate an opening bell price of $21.60 each, a move that would extend its year-to-date decline to around 41%.