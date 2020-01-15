General Motors Rolls Out Plans to Move Part-Timers to Full-Time Jobs

General Motors (GM) - Get Report on Wednesday unveiled plans to shift 1,350 part-time workers to full-time status, a move that comes nearly three months after the end of a bitter strike by the United Auto Workers.

The workers, who will move into full-time jobs during the first quarter, are scattered across 14 auto plants in eight states: Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Texas and Tennessee.

During the 40-day strike last fall GM faced demands by the UAW to rely less on temporary and part-time workers and to move those employees into full-time jobs. The issue was a major bone of contention during the labor battle.

The UAW, in a statement, called GM's announcement, a "good start" but also indicated it would be pushing for more full-time jobs.

Under terms of the new contract, GM on Jan. 6 moved 932 temporary employees into full-time jobs, the union noted.

"UAW members sacrificed during our 40-day strike to create a defined path for temporary workers to seniority members," union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said in a statement.

"We remain in conversations with General Motors at several locations where we believe additional members should be moved to seniority status under the agreement."

Roughly a third of GM's global payroll of more than 170,000 employees work in the U.S., with the company claiming to have more U.S. workers than any other automaker.

"Today's announcement affirms GM's continuing commitment to a strong U.S. manufacturing base," said Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing.

At last check GM shares were down 0.4% at $35.01.