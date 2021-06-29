General Motors Recalls More Than 380,000 SUVs for Suspension Issue

GM decided to recall 380,000 SUVs after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report is recalling more than 380,000 SUVs in the U.S., including some for a second time, to repair a problem with the suspension that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.

Shares of the Detroit automaker at last check were up 0.3% to $58.79. They're up 42% year-to-date.

GM decided on the recall after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of the vehicles were first recalled in September 2014. NHTSA opened an investigation of the problem in November 2020 after getting nine complaints from owners, including two involving crashes, according to NHTSA reports. The agency said three people were hurt.

GM said that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly, which could result in a loose toe link. The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps the tires on the ground.

Owners are being advised not to drive their vehicles if certain warning lights alert them, or if they experience other issues, such as unusual steering behavior.

Dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Aug. 9.

GM says that in rare cases dealers or independent repair shops may not have followed procedures for tightening a toe link nut.

A loose toe link can make a vehicle wander on the highway or allow water into the threads on the adjuster.

Earlier this month GM said it would increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion over the next four years, a 30% increase from previous plans.

The company also said it expected its first-half earnings to be "significantly better" than previous forecasts as semiconductor shipments improve and plants around the country return to full capacity.

GM said in May it would restart production at some of its North American plants that were idled as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.