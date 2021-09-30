September 30, 2021
General Motors Recalls 68,000 Chevy Bolts Because of Fire Risks
GM Draws Positive EV Remarks from Wedbush Analyst Ives

Wedbush's Daniel Ives is enthusiastic about GM in advance of the auto titan’s investor meeting on electric vehicles next Wednesday.
General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report received positive commentary on Thursday from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives in advance of the auto titan’s investor meeting on electric vehicles next Wednesday.

The meeting "could turn [Wall] Street sentiment bullish," he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

GM has been under a "black cloud" after its Chevy Bolt electric-vehicle recall and amid production constraints resulting from the global semiconductor shortage, he said.

But longer term, "we continue to believe the broader story and investment thesis at GM is around its massive EV ambitions over the next decade," Ives said.

GM intends to lay out $35 billion in research and development for EVs, with a goal of shifting 20% of its installed base to EVs by 2026.

"GM is putting their money where their mouth is and are going all-in on the electric vehicle arms race," Ives said.

GM shares recently traded at $52.60, down 0.6%

Ives began coverage of GM in July with an outperform rating and an $85 price target.

Chief Executive Mary Barra "has led the legacy auto company back to the top of the auto industry in the U.S., accounting for over 17% of the market share in 2020,” Ives wrote then in a commentary obtained by TheStreet.com.

“While the first part of her tenure had some clear lows and major speed bumps, the laser focus on electric vehicles has given new energy and strategic focus to GM.”

And Wall Street "has clearly started to take notice,” he said.

